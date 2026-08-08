Match details Durham vs Worcestershire First class County Championship 15.09.2026

First class

DUR
DUR
WOR
WOR

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, September 15, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Durham Squad

PlayersAckermann Colin, Aldridge Kasey, Bailey Archie, Bedingham David, Borthwick Scott, Carse Brydon, Clark Graham, Conners Sam, Gay Emilio, Ghafari Shafiqullah, Hogg Daniel Maxwell, Lees Alex, McKinney Ben Stewart, Minto James, Olivier Duanne, Parkinson Callum, Potts Matty, Raine Ben, Rhodes Will, Roach Kemar, Robinson Luke, Robinson Oliver, Sowter Nathan, Stokes Ben, Wood Mark
Benchno information yet

Worcestershire Squad

PlayersAli Azhar, Ali Kashif, Allison Ben, Baker Josh, Bracewell Michael, Brookes Ethan, Cobb Josh, Cornall Taylor Ryan, Cox Oliver Hugo, Cullen Henry James, D Oliveira Brett, Darley Harry Charles, Drissell George, Duffy Jacob, Dwarshuis Ben, Edavalath Rehaan, Finch Adam, Foreman Bertie, Gibbon Ben, Hannon-Dalby Oliver, Hartshorn James William, Hinley Tom, Holder Jason, Home Jack, Hose Adam, Jones Cameron William, Jones Rob, Kahn Hishaam, Khan Hishaam, Lategan Dan, Libby Jake, Mir Usama, Mohammed Isaac, Nicholls Henry, Pollock Ed, Roderick Gareth, Saini Navdeep, Shahzad Khurram, Singh Fateh, Singh Yadvinder, Sturgess Tommy Graham, Swanepoel Beyers, Taylor Tom, Virdi Amir, Waite Matthew, Walsh Jr Hayden
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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Cityno information yet
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