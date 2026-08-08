Squads Durham vs Worcestershire First class County Championship 15.09.2026

First class

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Playing

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First TeamSecond Team
Ackermann Colin

all rounder

Ali Azhar

batsman

Aldridge Kasey

all rounder

Ali Kashif

all rounder

Bailey Archie

no information yet

Bedingham David

wicket keeper

Borthwick Scott

all rounder

Brookes Ethan

all rounder

Cobb Josh

all rounder

Gay Emilio

batsman

Cullen Henry James

wicket keeper

D Oliveira Brett

all rounder

Lees Alex

batsman

Minto James

no information yet

Edavalath Rehaan

all rounder

Raine Ben

all rounder

Foreman Bertie

all rounder

Rhodes Will

all rounder

Gibbon Ben

all rounder

Robinson Luke

no information yet

Robinson Oliver

wicket keeper

Hinley Tom

all rounder

Holder Jason

all rounder

Stokes Ben

all rounder

Home Jack

no information yet

Wood Mark

bowler

Hose Adam

batsman

Bench

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no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet