Squads Durham vs Worcestershire First class County Championship 15.09.2026
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|First Team
|Second Team
Ackermann Colin
all rounder
Ali Azhar
batsman
Aldridge Kasey
all rounder
Ali Kashif
all rounder
Bailey Archie
no information yet
Allison Ben
bowler
Bedingham David
wicket keeper
Baker Josh
bowler
Borthwick Scott
all rounder
Bracewell Michael
all rounder
Carse Brydon
bowler
Brookes Ethan
all rounder
Clark Graham
batsman
Cobb Josh
all rounder
Conners Sam
bowler
Cornall Taylor Ryan
batsman
Gay Emilio
batsman
Cox Oliver Hugo
batsman
Ghafari Shafiqullah
bowler
Cullen Henry James
wicket keeper
Hogg Daniel Maxwell
bowler
D Oliveira Brett
all rounder
Lees Alex
batsman
Darley Harry Charles
bowler
McKinney Ben Stewart
batsman
Drissell George
bowler
Minto James
no information yet
Duffy Jacob
bowler
Olivier Duanne
bowler
Dwarshuis Ben
bowler
Parkinson Callum
bowler
Edavalath Rehaan
all rounder
Potts Matty
bowler
Finch Adam
bowler
Raine Ben
all rounder
Foreman Bertie
all rounder
Rhodes Will
all rounder
Gibbon Ben
all rounder
Roach Kemar
bowler
Hannon-Dalby Oliver
bowler
Robinson Luke
no information yet
Hartshorn James William
batsman
Robinson Oliver
wicket keeper
Hinley Tom
all rounder
Sowter Nathan
bowler
Holder Jason
all rounder
Stokes Ben
all rounder
Home Jack
no information yet
Wood Mark
bowler
Hose Adam
batsman
Match has not started yet