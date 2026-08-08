Match details Worcestershire vs Derbyshire First class County Championship 24.09.2026

First class

WOR
WOR
DER
DER

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, September 24, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Worcestershire Squad

PlayersAli Azhar, Ali Kashif, Allison Ben, Baker Josh, Bracewell Michael, Brookes Ethan, Cobb Josh, Cornall Taylor Ryan, Cox Oliver Hugo, Cullen Henry James, D Oliveira Brett, Darley Harry Charles, Drissell George, Duffy Jacob, Dwarshuis Ben, Edavalath Rehaan, Finch Adam, Foreman Bertie, Gibbon Ben, Hannon-Dalby Oliver, Hartshorn James William, Hinley Tom, Holder Jason, Home Jack, Hose Adam, Jones Cameron William, Jones Rob, Kahn Hishaam, Khan Hishaam, Lategan Dan, Libby Jake, Mir Usama, Mohammed Isaac, Nicholls Henry, Parkinson Callum, Pollock Ed, Roderick Gareth, Saini Navdeep, Shahzad Khurram, Singh Fateh, Singh Yadvinder, Sturgess Tommy Graham, Swanepoel Beyers, Taylor Tom, Virdi Amir, Waite Matthew, Walsh Jr Hayden
Benchno information yet

Derbyshire Squad

PlayersAbbas Mohammad, Aitchison Benjamin William, Andersson Martin, Bashir Shoaib, Bin Naeem Yousaf, Brown Pat, Came Harry, Chappell Zak, Dal Anuj, Donald Aneurin, Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad, Guest Brooke, Hawkins Joe, Haydon Rory, Jewell Caleb Paul, Madsen Wayne, Montgomery Matthew, Moore Harry John, Morley Jack, Potts Nicholas James, Reece Luis, Singh Basra Amrit, Wagstaff Mitchell David, Whiteley Ross
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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