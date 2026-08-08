Squads Worcestershire vs Derbyshire First class County Championship 24.09.2026

First class

WOR
WOR
DER
DER

Playing

WOR
WOR
DER
DER
First TeamSecond Team
Ali Azhar

batsman

Ali Kashif

all rounder

Andersson Martin

all rounder

Bin Naeem Yousaf

no information yet

Brookes Ethan

all rounder

Brown Pat

bowler

Cobb Josh

all rounder

Came Harry

batsman

Dal Anuj

all rounder

Cullen Henry James

wicket keeper

D Oliveira Brett

all rounder

Guest Brooke

wicket keeper

Hawkins Joe

no information yet

Haydon Rory

no information yet

Edavalath Rehaan

all rounder

Foreman Bertie

all rounder

Gibbon Ben

all rounder

Reece Luis

all rounder

Hinley Tom

all rounder

Singh Basra Amrit

no information yet

Holder Jason

all rounder

Home Jack

no information yet

Hose Adam

batsman

Jones Rob

batsman

Kahn Hishaam

no information yet

Khan Hishaam

no information yet

Lategan Dan

no information yet

Libby Jake

batsman

Mir Usama

bowler

Mohammed Isaac

no information yet

Pollock Ed

batsman

Roderick Gareth

wicket keeper

Singh Yadvinder

no information yet

Swanepoel Beyers

all rounder

Taylor Tom

all rounder

Virdi Amir

no information yet

Waite Matthew

all rounder

Bench

WOR
WOR
DER
DER

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet