Squads Worcestershire vs Derbyshire First class County Championship 24.09.2026
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|First Team
|Second Team
Ali Azhar
batsman
Abbas Mohammad
bowler
Ali Kashif
all rounder
Allison Ben
bowler
Andersson Martin
all rounder
Baker Josh
bowler
Bashir Shoaib
bowler
Bracewell Michael
all rounder
Bin Naeem Yousaf
no information yet
Brookes Ethan
all rounder
Brown Pat
bowler
Cobb Josh
all rounder
Came Harry
batsman
Cornall Taylor Ryan
batsman
Chappell Zak
bowler
Cox Oliver Hugo
batsman
Dal Anuj
all rounder
Cullen Henry James
wicket keeper
Donald Aneurin
batsman
D Oliveira Brett
all rounder
Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad
bowler
Darley Harry Charles
bowler
Guest Brooke
wicket keeper
Drissell George
bowler
Hawkins Joe
no information yet
Duffy Jacob
bowler
Haydon Rory
no information yet
Dwarshuis Ben
bowler
Jewell Caleb Paul
batsman
Edavalath Rehaan
all rounder
Madsen Wayne
batsman
Finch Adam
bowler
Montgomery Matthew
bowler
Foreman Bertie
all rounder
Moore Harry John
bowler
Gibbon Ben
all rounder
Morley Jack
bowler
Hannon-Dalby Oliver
bowler
Potts Nicholas James
bowler
Hartshorn James William
batsman
Reece Luis
all rounder
Hinley Tom
all rounder
Singh Basra Amrit
no information yet
Holder Jason
all rounder
Wagstaff Mitchell David
batsman
Home Jack
no information yet
Whiteley Ross
batsman
Hose Adam
batsman
Jones Cameron William
bowler
Jones Rob
batsman
Kahn Hishaam
no information yet
Khan Hishaam
no information yet
Lategan Dan
no information yet
Libby Jake
batsman
Mir Usama
bowler
Mohammed Isaac
no information yet
Nicholls Henry
batsman
Parkinson Callum
bowler
Pollock Ed
batsman
Roderick Gareth
wicket keeper
Saini Navdeep
bowler
Shahzad Khurram
batsman
Singh Fateh
bowler
Singh Yadvinder
no information yet
Sturgess Tommy Graham
all rounder
Swanepoel Beyers
all rounder
Taylor Tom
all rounder
Virdi Amir
no information yet
Waite Matthew
all rounder
Walsh Jr Hayden
bowler
Match has not started yet