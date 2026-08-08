Squads Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire First class County Championship 08.09.2026

First class

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Playing

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First TeamSecond Team
Ali Azhar

batsman

Ali Kashif

all rounder

Breetzke Matthew

wicket keeper

Broad Justin

all rounder

Brookes Ethan

all rounder

Cobb Josh

all rounder

Cullen Henry James

wicket keeper

Keogh Rob

all rounder

D Oliveira Brett

all rounder

Lynn Chris

batsman

McSweeney Nathan

all rounder

Miller Angus H

all rounder

Edavalath Rehaan

all rounder

Procter Luke

all rounder

Ramesh Nirvan

no information yet

Foreman Bertie

all rounder

Gibbon Ben

all rounder

Sharma Aadi

all rounder

Hinley Tom

all rounder

Vasconcelos Ricardo

wicket keeper

Holder Jason

all rounder

Home Jack

no information yet

Willey David

all rounder

Hose Adam

batsman

Zaib Saif

all rounder

Jones Rob

batsman

Kahn Hishaam

no information yet

Khan Hishaam

no information yet

Lategan Dan

no information yet

Libby Jake

batsman

Mir Usama

bowler

Mohammed Isaac

no information yet

Pollock Ed

batsman

Roderick Gareth

wicket keeper

Singh Yadvinder

no information yet

Swanepoel Beyers

all rounder

Taylor Tom

all rounder

Virdi Amir

no information yet

Waite Matthew

all rounder

Bench

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no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet