Squads Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire First class County Championship 08.09.2026
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Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Ali Azhar
batsman
Bartlett George
batsman
Ali Kashif
all rounder
Breetzke Matthew
wicket keeper
Allison Ben
bowler
Broad Justin
all rounder
Baker Josh
bowler
Buchake Arush
batsman
Bracewell Michael
all rounder
Chahal Yuzvendra
bowler
Brookes Ethan
all rounder
Conway Harry
bowler
Cobb Josh
all rounder
Guthrie Liam
bowler
Cornall Taylor Ryan
batsman
Harrison Calvin
bowler
Cox Oliver Hugo
batsman
James Kimber Louis Philip
wicket keeper
Cullen Henry James
wicket keeper
Keogh Rob
all rounder
D Oliveira Brett
all rounder
Leech Dominic
bowler
Darley Harry Charles
bowler
Lynn Chris
batsman
Drissell George
bowler
McSweeney Nathan
all rounder
Duffy Jacob
bowler
Merwe Stuart Padraig van der
batsman
Dwarshuis Ben
bowler
Miller Angus H
all rounder
Edavalath Rehaan
all rounder
Procter Luke
all rounder
Finch Adam
bowler
Ramesh Nirvan
no information yet
Foreman Bertie
all rounder
Sales James
batsman
Gibbon Ben
all rounder
Sanderson Ben
bowler
Hannon-Dalby Oliver
bowler
Scrimshaw George
bowler
Hartshorn James William
batsman
Sharma Aadi
all rounder
Hinley Tom
all rounder
Vasconcelos Ricardo
wicket keeper
Holder Jason
all rounder
Weatherall Raphael A
bowler
Home Jack
no information yet
Willey David
all rounder
Hose Adam
batsman
Zaib Saif
all rounder
Jones Cameron William
bowler
Jones Rob
batsman
Kahn Hishaam
no information yet
Khan Hishaam
no information yet
Lategan Dan
no information yet
Libby Jake
batsman
Mir Usama
bowler
Mohammed Isaac
no information yet
Nicholls Henry
batsman
Parkinson Callum
bowler
Pollock Ed
batsman
Roderick Gareth
wicket keeper
Saini Navdeep
bowler
Shahzad Khurram
batsman
Singh Fateh
bowler
Singh Yadvinder
no information yet
Sturgess Tommy Graham
all rounder
Swanepoel Beyers
all rounder
Taylor Tom
all rounder
Virdi Amir
no information yet
Waite Matthew
all rounder
Walsh Jr Hayden
bowler
Match has not started yet