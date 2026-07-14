Match details Yorkshire vs Derbyshire List a One-Day Cup 07.08.2026

List a

YOR
YOR
DER
DER

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, August 07, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersBairstow Jonny, Bean Finlay, Bennison Will, Bess Dom, Brook Harry, Chohan Jafer, Cliff Benjamin Michael, Coad Ben, Edwards Mickey, Ferreira Donovan, Firbank Matthew, Fraine William, Gaikwad Ruturaj, Hill George, Kelly Noah, Leech Dominic, Luxton William, Lyth Adam, Malan Dawid, Milnes Matt, Moriarty Daniel, O'Rourke William, Rashid Adil, Revis Matthew L, Root Joe, Shafique Abdullah, Steketee Mark, Sutherland Will, Tattersall Jonathan, Thompson Jordan, ul-Haq Imam, Vagadia Yash, Wharton James Henry, White Curtley-Jack, Wiese David
Benchno information yet

Derbyshire Squad

PlayersAitchison Benjamin William, Ali Haider, Amir Mohammad, Andersson Martin, Bin Naeem Yousaf, Brown Pat, Came Harry, Chappell Zak, Dal Anuj, Donald Aneurin, Dupavillon Daryn, Fletcher Cam, Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad, Guest Brooke, Hawkins Joe, Haydon Rory, Jewell Caleb Paul, Khan Zaman, Killoran Harry, Lamb Matthew, Ljubojevic Suzie, Lloyd David, Madsen Wayne, McKiernan MH, Montgomery Matthew, Moore Harry John, Morley Jack, Patel Samit, Potts Nicholas James, Reece Luis, Sidebottom Ryan, Singh Basra Amrit, Thomson Alex, Tickner Blair, Wagstaff Mitchell David, Whiteley Ross
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet