The Blaze Cricket Team Players

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The Blaze

Devine, Sophie

New Zealand

Perry, Ellyse

Australia

Ismail, Shabnim

South Africa

Matthews, Hayley

Barbados

Sciver-Brunt, Natalie Ruth

England

Jones, Amy

England

de Klerk, Nadine

South Africa

Beaumont, Tammy

England

Atapattu, Chamari

Sri Lanka

Villani, Elyse

Australia

Lee, Lizelle

South Africa

Green, Maddy

New Zealand

du Preez, Mignon

South Africa

Bryce, Kathryn

Scotland

Bryce, Sarah

Scotland

Mullan, Daisy

England

Jones, Emma

England

Hughes, Scarlett

England

Gordon, Kirstie

England

Kirk, Michaela

South Africa

Higham, Lucy

England

Graves, Teresa

England

McCarthy, Cassidy

England

Harmer, Bethany

England

Ballinger, Grace

England

Claridge, Ella

England

Groves, Josie

England

Prendergast, Orla

Ireland

Knowling-Davies, Rhiannon

Knott, Charli

Australia

Phillips, Charley

England

Gammon, Bethan

Haynes, Rachael

Australia

Shaw, Lara

Andrews, Maria

England

Wheeler, Amy

Baker, Olivia

Sims, Ilenia

Italy

Phillips, Charley N

England

Beams, Kristen

Australia

Odedra, Sonia

England

Grundy, Rebecca

England

Gunn, Jenny

England

Kellogg, Leah Grace

Midwood, Katie

Midwood, Katie Louise