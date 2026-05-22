Katie Louise Midwood

T20 Blast, Women
The Blaze vs Yorkshire
T20 Blast, Women
BLA
181
YOR
179
Lancashire Thunder vs The Blaze
T20 Blast, Women
LAT
162
BLA
163
Warwickshire vs The Blaze
T20 Blast, Women
WAR
158
BLA
159
The Blaze vs Durham
T20 Blast, Women
BLA
153
DUR
156
The Blaze vs Warwickshire
T20 Blast, Women
BLA
151
WAR
140
The Blaze vs Lancashire Thunder
T20 Blast, Women
BLA
135
LAT
120
Essex vs The Blaze
T20 Blast, Women
ESS
136
BLA
137
The Blaze vs Surrey
T20 Blast, Women
BLA
121
SUR
155
Durham vs The Blaze
T20 Blast, Women
DUR
148
BLA
147
Hampshire vs The Blaze
T20 Blast, Women
HAM
151
BLA
128
The Blaze vs Somerset
T20 Blast, Women
BLA
122
SOM
118
Yorkshire vs The Blaze
T20 Blast, Women
YOR
122
BLA
(19 ov.) 123/7
Surrey vs The Blaze
T20 Blast, Women
SUR
105
BLA
106
The Blaze vs Durham
T20 Blast, Women
BLA
118
DUR
117