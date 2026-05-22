Jennifer Louise Gunn

Jennifer Louise Gunn

all rounder

Full name:Jennifer Louise Gunn
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

The Blaze Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iT20
Matches1114410431
Innings211367630
Overs364.5984.2230.584.5
Balls----
Maidens1459512
Runs64538221487592
Wickets291367528
Avg22.2428.119.8221.14
SR75.4843.4218.4618.17
Eco1.763.886.446.97
BB5553
4w0420
5w1210
10w0000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iT20
Matches1114410431
Innings191116719
Not outs228189
Runs3911629682129
Balls Faced12872848679131
Avg2319.6213.9112.9
SR30.3857.19100.4498.47
Fours401204612
Fifties1510
Sixies0792
Highest62736923
Hundreds0000

Jennifer Louise Gunn Schedule & Results

T20 Blast, Women

Another Players

Atapattu, Chamari

Atapattu, Chamari

McCarthy, Cassidy

McCarthy, Cassidy

Gordon, Kirstie

Gordon, Kirstie

Knowling-Davies, Rhiannon

Knowling-Davies, Rhiannon

Beaumont, Tammy

Beaumont, Tammy

Graves, Teresa

Graves, Teresa

Bryce, Sarah

Bryce, Sarah

Perry, Ellyse

Perry, Ellyse

Groves, Josie

Groves, Josie

de Klerk, Nadine

de Klerk, Nadine