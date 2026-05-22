Sonia Balu Odedra

Sonia Balu Odedra

all rounder

Full name:Sonia Balu Odedra
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

The Blaze Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestT20
Matches118
Innings215
Overs27.035.2
Balls--
Maidens80
Runs50273
Wickets113
Avg5021
SR16216.3
Eco1.857.72
BB14
4w01
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueTestT20
Matches118
Innings211
Not outs03
Runs249
Balls Faced3475
Avg16.12
SR5.8865.33
Fours04
Fifties00
Sixies01
Highest120
Hundreds00

Sonia Balu Odedra Schedule & Results

T20 Blast, Women

Another Players

Atapattu, Chamari

Atapattu, Chamari

McCarthy, Cassidy

McCarthy, Cassidy

Gordon, Kirstie

Gordon, Kirstie

Knowling-Davies, Rhiannon

Knowling-Davies, Rhiannon

Beaumont, Tammy

Beaumont, Tammy

Graves, Teresa

Graves, Teresa

Bryce, Sarah

Bryce, Sarah

Perry, Ellyse

Perry, Ellyse

Groves, Josie

Groves, Josie

de Klerk, Nadine

de Klerk, Nadine