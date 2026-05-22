Teresa Graves

Teresa Graves

all rounder

Full name:Teresa Graves
Nationality:England

Teams

2026 Teams

The Blaze Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20
Matches1
Innings0
Overs0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs0
Wickets0
Avg0
SR0
Eco0
BB0
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20
Matches1
Innings1
Not outs0
Runs0
Balls Faced2
Avg0
SR0
Fours0
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest0
Hundreds0

Teresa Graves Schedule & Results

T20 Blast, Women

Another Players

Atapattu, Chamari

Atapattu, Chamari

McCarthy, Cassidy

McCarthy, Cassidy

Gordon, Kirstie

Gordon, Kirstie

Knowling-Davies, Rhiannon

Knowling-Davies, Rhiannon

Beaumont, Tammy

Beaumont, Tammy

Bryce, Sarah

Bryce, Sarah

Perry, Ellyse

Perry, Ellyse

Groves, Josie

Groves, Josie

de Klerk, Nadine

de Klerk, Nadine

Boyce, Georgie

Boyce, Georgie