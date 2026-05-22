Rebecca Louise Grundy

Rebecca Louise Grundy

bowler

Full name:Rebecca Louise Grundy
Nationality:England
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

The Blaze Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches71215
Innings71215
Overs68.044.044.0
Balls---
Maidens310
Runs281238298
Wickets91117
Avg31.2221.6317.52
SR45.332415.52
Eco4.135.46.77
BB323
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches71215
Innings334
Not outs232
Runs3415
Balls Faced10816
Avg307.5
SR305093.75
Fours002
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest1212
Hundreds000

Rebecca Louise Grundy Schedule & Results

T20 Blast, Women

Another Players

Atapattu, Chamari

Atapattu, Chamari

McCarthy, Cassidy

McCarthy, Cassidy

Gordon, Kirstie

Gordon, Kirstie

Knowling-Davies, Rhiannon

Knowling-Davies, Rhiannon

Beaumont, Tammy

Beaumont, Tammy

Graves, Teresa

Graves, Teresa

Bryce, Sarah

Bryce, Sarah

Perry, Ellyse

Perry, Ellyse

Groves, Josie

Groves, Josie

de Klerk, Nadine

de Klerk, Nadine