Sunrisers Leeds Cricket Team Players

AllCountriesTournamentsTeamsMenWomen

Sunrisers Leeds

Jonassen, Jess

Australia

Rodrigues, Jemimah

India

Healy, Alyssa

Australia

Sharma, Deepti

India

Wareham, Georgia

Australia

Sutherland, Annabel

Australia

Cross, Kate

England

Gibson, Danielle

England

Kalis, Sterre

Netherlands

Carey, Nicola

Australia

Litchfield, Phoebe

Australia

Graham, Phoebe

England

Turner, Sophia

England

Davidson-Richards, Alice

England

Cranstone, Aylish

England

Smith, Bryony

England

Cooper, Claudie

England

Smith, Linsey

England

Miller, Florence H

England

Armitage, Hollie

England

Heath, Bess

England

Dobson, Leah

England

Higham, Lucy

England

McCarthy, Cassidy

England

Harmer, Bethany

England

Ballinger, Grace

England

Claridge, Ella

England

Campbell, Ami

England

Potts, Grace

England

Baker, Hannah

England

Russell, Liz

Perrin, Davina

England

Fraser, Katherine

Scotland

Carter, Darcey

Scotland

Ward, Maddie

England

Gunn, Jenny

England