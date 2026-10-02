India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 Match Prediction PAK 35 % Chance of Winning IND 65 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.20 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The final clash of the Asian Games is set to be a clash between the arch rivals, as it will be India going against Pakistan for the gold medal. This match will be played on 3 October at 10:00 AM IST at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. India is heading to this game after defeating Sri Lanka in the semi-final match by 124 runs. On the other hand, Pakistan is heading to this game after defeating Bangladesh in the semi-final match by 6 wickets. Which team gets the gold medal?

Who will win? India Pakistan Vote 0 votes

Facts: India has won all of its last five head-to-head matches against Pakistan.

Sahibzada Farhan has scored 51 runs off 34 balls against Jasprit Bumrah, while Bumrah is yet to take his wicket.

Abhishek Sharma has scored 20 runs off 10 balls against Saim Ayub, while Ayub has dismissed him once.

India vs Pakistan Chances of Winning

India will enter the final match against Pakistan with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Pakistan in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Ishan Kishan, who has scored 80 runs off 46 balls, and Abhishek Sharma, who took 2 wickets at an average of 1. On the other hand, Pakistan will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Abdul Samad, who has scored 30 runs off 15 balls, and Sufyan Moqim, who took 3 wickets at an average of 8.66.

India Chances of Winning: 65%

Pakistan Chances of Winning: 35%

India vs Pakistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

India, the defending champions, are ready to complete their title defence one more time. The team was able to show its dominance in the semi-final match against Sri Lanka, as they secured a thumping win. Since their record against Pakistan has been strong in this format, it could help them to win the final game and take the gold medal. They have batsmen such as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has scored 38 runs off 21 balls, and Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 13 runs off 13 balls. Jasprit Bumrah was able to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 7.

On the other hand, Pakistan has made its way to the finals, after missing out on the last occasion. Their performances have also been strong, as they managed to defeat Bangladesh in the semi-final match and make it to the big stage. But it will be quite challenging for them in the match against India, since their record against them has not been good in recent games. They have batsmen such as Saim Ayub, who has scored 21 runs off 12 balls, and Hasan Nawaz, who has scored 27 runs off 22 balls. Arafat Minhas has managed to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 11.50.

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India vs Pakistan Match Toss Prediction

The match between India and Pakistan will be played at Korogi Sports Park, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 19 T20Is, out of which 11 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 8 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 135, but it falls to 87 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The third place playoff between India and Pakistan could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 30% chance of rain.

Mostly Sunny 55% Humidity 15° - 25° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Sunny 55% Humidity 15° - 25° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

India and Pakistan Player List

Team Form

India Team Form

India has been on a winning streak in the shortest format of the game lately. The team holds four wins and no losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form and win the gold medal once again. They have players such as Axar Patel, who has taken 2 wickets at an average of 4, and Sanju Samson, who has scored 7 runs off 9 balls.

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan has also been on a winning momentum in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the final match also. They have players such as Saim Ayub, who holds a wicket at an economy of 1.50, and Maaz Sadaqat, who has scored 15 runs off 7 balls.

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India vs Pakistan Top Batters

Ishan Kishan will be a key batsman for India in the final match. He has managed to score 378 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 47.25.

Sahibzada Farhan will be a key batsman for Pakistan in the final match. He has managed to score 389 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 55.57.

India vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Ravi Bishnoi will be a key bowler for India in the final match. He has been able to take 7 wickets for the team in his last 7 games at an economy of 6.61.

Abrar Ahmed will be a key bowler for Pakistan in the final match. He has managed to take 10 wickets for the team in his last 7 games at an economy of 7.61.