India vs West Indies ODI Match Prediction IND 65 % Chance of Winning WI 35 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.11 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The ODI series between India and West Indies is about to come to an end, as both teams prepare for the one final showdown. This match will be played on 3 October at 2:00 PM IST at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. India was able to win the previous match by 8 wickets again, which has allowed them to seal the series already. Now the team aims for another win to get a clean sweep. On the other hand, West Indies will aim to end the campaign with at least a win.

Who will win? India West Indies Vote 0 votes

Facts: India has won four out of its last five head-to-head games against West Indies.

Shubman Gill has scored 103 runs off 70 balls against Alzarri Joseph, while Alzarri is yet to take his wicket.

Shai Hope has scored 178 runs off 228 balls against Kuldeep Yadav, while Kuldeep has dismissed him five times.

India vs West Indies Chances of Winning

India will enter the third ODI against West Indies with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against them and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have players such as Shubman Gill, who has scored 333 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 138.17, and Kuldeep Yadav, who holds 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 17.50. On the other hand, West Indies will be eager to end the series with a win. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Amir Jangoo, who has scored 172 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 143.33, and Jayden Seales, who holds a wicket in 2 innings at an economy of 7.33.

India Chances of Winning: 65%

West Indies Chances of Winning: 35%

India vs West Indies Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

India has turned out to be dominant in every game against the West Indies. Both matches allowed them to show their strength with the bat and ball, as India has already sealed the series with one game remaining. As they enter the last game, the team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to end it with a clean sweep. They have batsmen such as Virat Kohli, who has scored 168 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 157, and Rohit Sharma, who has scored 133 runs in 2 innings at an average of 66.50. Ravindra Jadeja has managed to take 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 64.50.

On the other hand, West Indies have not been able to do much well in this series. While they entered with a strong line-up, the issues have been mainly with the bowling line-up, as the team took just two wickets each in the first two games. Now for the third ODI, they will be eager to bring up the changes and secure a win. They have batsmen such as John Campbell, who has scored 163 runs in 2 innings at an average of 81.50, and Shai Hope, who has scored 116 runs in 2 innings at an average of 58. Roston Chase has managed to take a wicket in 2 innings at an economy of 6.86.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

India vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

The match between India and West Indies will be played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to India. This venue has hosted a total of 2 ODIs, out of which one has been won by the team batting first, and one has been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 286, but it falls to 236 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between India and West Indies won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 59% Humidity 22° - 33° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 59% Humidity 22° - 33° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

India and West Indies Player List

Team Form

India Team Form

India has been on a winning streak once again in this format of the game. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form and get a clean sweep. They have players such as Gurnoor Brar, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 78, and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has scored 44 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 78.57.

West Indies Team Form

West Indies have not been able to do much well in this format of the game. The team holds just one win and four losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum. They have players such as Roston Chase, who has scored 53 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 92.98, and Alzarri Joseph, who holds a wicket in 2 innings at an economy of 10.

India vs West Indies ODI Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.11 Bet Now! West Indies Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 6.66 Bet Now!

India vs West Indies Top Batters

Shubman Gill will be a key batsman for India in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 838 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 139.67.

Shai Hope will be a key batsman for West Indies in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 331 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 41.38.

India vs West Indies Top Bowlers

Gurnoor Brar will be a key bowler for India in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 13 wickets for the team in his last 8 games at an economy of 7.20.

Alzarri Joseph will be a key bowler for West Indies in the next game. He has been able to take 9 wickets for the team in his last 8 games at an economy of 5.95.