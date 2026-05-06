Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Indian Premier League Match Prediction LSG 45 % Chance of Winning RCB 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Revenge Week of the Indian Premier League provides another intense clash, as Lucknow Super Giants prepare to go against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This match will be played on 7 May at 7:30 PM IST at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Lucknow Super Giants are heading to this game after losing their previous one to the Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are heading to this game after losing their previous one to the Gujarat Titans by 4 wickets. As RCB aims to regain its winning momentum, LSG also aims to end its losing streak at its home.

Who will win? Lucknow Super Giants Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vote 0 votes

Facts: Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won three out of their last five head-to-head encounters against Lucknow Super Giants.

Virat Kohli has scored 113 runs off 85 balls against Mohammed Shami, while Shami has dismissed him five times.

Nicholas Pooran was dismissed for a three-ball duck by Josh Hazlewood in the last match.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chances of Winning

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be heading to the next game against Lucknow Super Giants with a higher chance of winning. RCB holds a strong record against Lucknow in recent games, which could help them with another win. They have players such as Virat Kohli, who has scored 379 runs in 9 innings at an average of 54.14, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who holds 17 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 15.52. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants will take the home-ground advantage only, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Mitchell Marsh, who has scored 256 runs in 9 innings at an average of 28.44, and Prince Yadav, who holds 13 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 20.46.

Lucknow Super Giants Chances of Winning: 45%

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chances of Winning: 55%

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Lucknow Super Giants have not been able to regain their form in this season. With consecutive losses, the team now stands at the bottom of the table with 2 wins and 7 losses in 9 matches. Their next game against RCB brings more challenges for the team, but they will still be taking the home-ground advantage. They have batters such as Aiden Markram, who has scored 224 runs in 9 innings at an average of 28, and Rishabh Pant, who has scored 204 runs in 9 innings at an average of 25.50. Mohsin Khan holds 10 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 14.90.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru still remain firm in the points table. Eager to get up to the top spot, the team holds 6 wins and 3 losses in 9 games, as they prepare for the match against LSG. In the next game, RCB already takes advantage of its better record over Lucknow Super Giants, which could help them to secure another win. They have batters such as Devdutt Padikkal, who has scored 282 runs in 8 innings at an average of 40.28, and Rajat Patidar, who has scored 257 runs in 8 innings at an average of 36.71. Josh Hazlewood has taken 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 26.25.

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Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Toss Prediction

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, which provides the home-ground advantage to LSG. The pitch here is known to favour the team batting first, as they have managed to win 5 out of 9 T20Is played at this venue. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 151, but it falls to 126 in the second innings. It can be predicted that the toss-winning team in the next game would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 60% chance of rain.

Light Rain 52% Humidity 23° - 32° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Light Rain 52% Humidity 23° - 32° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Player List

Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants still suffer from a string of defeats this season. Out of the last five games, the team has not been able to win even a single game, losing all the games. They have players such as M Siddharth, who holds 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 24.16, and Nicholas Pooran, who has scored 145 runs in 9 innings at an average of 16.11.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have struggled to secure consistent wins lately. The team now holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as the match against LSG brings a chance to regain form. They have star performers such as Tim David, who has scored 192 runs in 8 innings at an average of 64, and Rasikh Salam, who holds 6 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 22.66.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru T20 Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Lucknow Super Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.24 Bet Now! Royal Challengers Bengaluru Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now!

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Batters

Mitchell Marsh has been a key batsman for Lucknow Super Giants in this campaign. He has managed to score 323 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 32.30.

Virat Kohli continues to dominate with the bat for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He has managed to score 422 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 52.75.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Top Bowlers

Prince Yadav has been a key performer with the ball for Lucknow Super Giants. He holds 13 wickets in his last 9 games for the team at an economy of 8.06.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues to do well with the ball for RCB in this season. He holds a whopping total of 19 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 7.74.