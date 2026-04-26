Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL Match Prediction
CSK
46%
Chance of Winning
GT
54%
Parimatch
T20
MA Chidambaram Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Chennai Super Kings have won four of their last five head-to-head encounters against Gujarat Titans.
- Sanju Samson has scored 16 runs off 14 balls against Prasidh Krishna, while Prasidh has dismissed him once.
- Shubman Gill has scored 10 runs off 5 balls against Anshul Kamboj, while Anshul has dismissed him once.
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Chances of Winning
Gujarat Titans will be heading to their clash against Chennai Super Kings with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better performances as compared to CSK, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Shubman Gill, who has scored 4131 runs in 120 innings at an average of 40.10, and Prasidh Krishna, who holds 86 wickets in 72 innings at an average of 28.24. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings will stand as a close contender to turn the tables. The team takes the home-ground advantage and has also been strong against GT in the recent games. They have players such as Sanju Samson, who has scored 293 runs in 7 innings at an average of 58.60, and Akeal Hosein, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 12.60.
- Chennai Super Kings Chances of Winning: 46%
- Gujarat Titans Chances of Winning: 54%
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Chennai Super Kings have started to find their rhythm back, with the tournament being halfway done. But the clash against the Gujarat Titans might bring some challenges for the team. Chennai will still be taking the home ground advantage, and have also been strong against GT in the recent games. They have batters such as Shivam Dube, who has scored 128 runs in 7 innings at an average of 32, and Sarfaraz Khan, who has scored 161 runs in 6 innings at an average of 26.83. Anshul Kamboj has taken 14 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 15.78.
On the other hand, Gujarat Titans will be heading to this game to grab their fourth win of the season. The team has shown strong performances in this tournament, which gives them an edge over the Chennai Super Kings, who have struggled to some extent. They have batters such as Jos Buttler, who has scored 4326 runs in 125 innings at an average of 39.68, and Sai Sudharsan, who has scored 1928 runs in 46 innings at an average of 45.90. Kagiso Rabada has done well with the ball, as he holds 129 wickets in 90 innings at an average of 22.91.
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Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match Toss Prediction
The clash between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, which offers the home-ground advantage to CSK. Teams batting first have received an advantage here, as 10 out of 17 T20Is played here have been won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 170, but it falls to 140 in the second innings. Therefore, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team in this game would choose to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Samson Sanju
wicket keeper
Sudharsan Sai
batsman
Gaikwad Ruturaj
batsman
Gill Shubman
batsman
Patel Urvil
wicket keeper
Buttler Jos
wicket keeper
Brevis Dewald
all rounder
Khan Shahrukh
batsman
Dube Shivam
all rounder
Sundar Washington
all rounder
Sharma Kartik
no information yet
Holder Jason
all rounder
Overton Jamie
bowler
Khan Rashid
bowler
Hosein Akeal
bowler
Khan Mohd Arshad
bowler
Ahmad Noor
bowler
Rabada Kagiso
bowler
Kamboj Anshul
all rounder
Siraj Mohammed
bowler
Singh Gurjapneet
all rounder
Suthar Manav
bowler
Khan Sarfaraz
batsman
Phillips Glenn
all rounder
Choudhary Mukesh
bowler
Rawat Anuj
wicket keeper
Veer Prashant
all rounder
Khejroliya Kulwant
bowler
Short Matt
all rounder
Sindhu Nishant
all rounder
Team Form
Chennai Super Kings Team Form
Chennai Super Kings have regained their winning momentum in this tournament. Now the team holds three wins and two losses, as they prepare for the upcoming match against the Gujarat Titans. They have players such as Mukesh Choudhary, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 17.33, and Dewald Brevis, who has scored 62 runs in 3 innings at an average of 20.66.
Gujarat Titans Team Form
Gujarat Titans are heading to this game with a massive loss in their previous game. Now the team holds three consecutive wins and two losses in their last five games, as the clash against CSK comes as a chance to regain form. They have players such as Rashid Khan, who holds 164 wickets in 142 innings at an average of 24.09, and Washington Sundar, who has scored 648 runs in 51 innings at an average of 17.05.
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Head to Head
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans
T20
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Chennai Super Kings
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Gujarat Titans
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Top Batters
Sanju Samson stands as one of the key batsmen for Chennai Super Kings. He has managed to score 334 runs for the team in his last 8 games at an average of 55.67.
Shubman Gill continues to show his consistency with the bat for the Gujarat Titans. Over his last 9 games, he has scored 407 runs at an average of 50.88.
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Top Bowlers
Anshul Kamboj has led the bowling line-up of Chennai Super Kings to a great extent. He has secured 19 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 8.83.
Prasidh Krishna, on the other hand, has done pretty well for the Gujarat Titans. He has managed to take 17 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 9.93.
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