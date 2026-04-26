Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL Match Prediction CSK 46 % Chance of Winning GT 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.99 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Sunday is filled with a blockbuster IPL clash for the fans, as Chennai Super Kings will be going against Gujarat Titans. This match will take place on 26 April at 3:30 PM IST at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Chennai Super Kings are heading to this game after winning their previous one against the Mumbai Indians by 103 runs. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans are heading to this game after losing their previous one to the Mumbai Indians by 99 runs. It will be intense for the fans to witness this clash, noting the rivalry between the two teams.

Who will win? Chennai Super Kings Gujarat Titans Vote 0 votes

Facts: Chennai Super Kings have won four of their last five head-to-head encounters against Gujarat Titans.

Sanju Samson has scored 16 runs off 14 balls against Prasidh Krishna, while Prasidh has dismissed him once.

Shubman Gill has scored 10 runs off 5 balls against Anshul Kamboj, while Anshul has dismissed him once.

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Chances of Winning

Gujarat Titans will be heading to their clash against Chennai Super Kings with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better performances as compared to CSK, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Shubman Gill, who has scored 4131 runs in 120 innings at an average of 40.10, and Prasidh Krishna, who holds 86 wickets in 72 innings at an average of 28.24. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings will stand as a close contender to turn the tables. The team takes the home-ground advantage and has also been strong against GT in the recent games. They have players such as Sanju Samson, who has scored 293 runs in 7 innings at an average of 58.60, and Akeal Hosein, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 12.60.

Chennai Super Kings Chances of Winning: 46%

Gujarat Titans Chances of Winning: 54%

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Chennai Super Kings have started to find their rhythm back, with the tournament being halfway done. But the clash against the Gujarat Titans might bring some challenges for the team. Chennai will still be taking the home ground advantage, and have also been strong against GT in the recent games. They have batters such as Shivam Dube, who has scored 128 runs in 7 innings at an average of 32, and Sarfaraz Khan, who has scored 161 runs in 6 innings at an average of 26.83. Anshul Kamboj has taken 14 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 15.78.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans will be heading to this game to grab their fourth win of the season. The team has shown strong performances in this tournament, which gives them an edge over the Chennai Super Kings, who have struggled to some extent. They have batters such as Jos Buttler, who has scored 4326 runs in 125 innings at an average of 39.68, and Sai Sudharsan, who has scored 1928 runs in 46 innings at an average of 45.90. Kagiso Rabada has done well with the ball, as he holds 129 wickets in 90 innings at an average of 22.91.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

Our team of experts has prepared a list of the cricket betting sites you can place bets on this match in the cricket sections. Also you can get betting apps for cricket for live streaming, checking odds on the go.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match Toss Prediction

The clash between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, which offers the home-ground advantage to CSK. Teams batting first have received an advantage here, as 10 out of 17 T20Is played here have been won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 170, but it falls to 140 in the second innings. Therefore, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team in this game would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Mostly Sunny 58% Humidity 27° - 34° C 24 kmph

Mostly Sunny 58% Humidity 27° - 34° C 24 kmph

Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans Player List

Team Form

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings have regained their winning momentum in this tournament. Now the team holds three wins and two losses, as they prepare for the upcoming match against the Gujarat Titans. They have players such as Mukesh Choudhary, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 17.33, and Dewald Brevis, who has scored 62 runs in 3 innings at an average of 20.66.

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans are heading to this game with a massive loss in their previous game. Now the team holds three consecutive wins and two losses in their last five games, as the clash against CSK comes as a chance to regain form. They have players such as Rashid Khan, who holds 164 wickets in 142 innings at an average of 24.09, and Washington Sundar, who has scored 648 runs in 51 innings at an average of 17.05.

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans T20 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Chennai Super Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Gujarat Titans Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.82 Bet Now!

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Top Batters

Sanju Samson stands as one of the key batsmen for Chennai Super Kings. He has managed to score 334 runs for the team in his last 8 games at an average of 55.67.

Shubman Gill continues to show his consistency with the bat for the Gujarat Titans. Over his last 9 games, he has scored 407 runs at an average of 50.88.

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Top Bowlers

Anshul Kamboj has led the bowling line-up of Chennai Super Kings to a great extent. He has secured 19 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 8.83.

Prasidh Krishna, on the other hand, has done pretty well for the Gujarat Titans. He has managed to take 17 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 9.93.