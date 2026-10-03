Match details Western Australia vs Queensland Bulls First class Sheffield Shield 08.10.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Sheffield Shield 26/27
|Date:
|Tuesday, October 06, 2026 - Thursday, March 25, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Thursday, October 08, 2026 02:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Western Australia Squad
Queensland Bulls Squad
|Players
|Bartlett Xavier, Bazley James, Bryant Max, Burdon Hugo, Burns Joe, Clayton Jack, Edwards Blake, Jain Aryan, Khawaja Usman, Labuschagne Marnus, McDermott Ben, Neser Michael, Peirson Jimmy, Renshaw Matthew, Sandhu Gurinder, Sinfield Jack, Steketee Mark, Street Bryce, Sully Connor, Swepson Mitch, Weibgen Hugh, Whitney Tom, Wildermuth Jack
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet