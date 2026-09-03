Match details Eastern Storm vs Garden Route Badgers List a List-A CSA One Day Cup Division 2 13.09.2026

List a

EAS
EAS
GRB
GRB

Match Info

Match:List-A CSA One Day Cup Division 2 26/27
Date:Sunday, September 13, 2026 - Saturday, April 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, September 13, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Eastern Storm Squad

PlayersClassen Chad, Felane Neo Siyabulela, Johnson Juandre, Louis Rossouw Daniel, Lubbe Leander Juan, Marshall Wesley, Ngcobo T, Pearse Mark, Pillay Mekyle, Pillay Shaylen, Posthumus Divan, Rasemene Andrew, Simelane Tumelo, Tembela Thulani, Visser Aron, Walter Sekhukhune Kabelo
Benchno information yet

Garden Route Badgers Squad

PlayersAmerica Hershell Bradley, Briesies Jethli Van, Capell Blayde, Christensen Mathew, Gumede Khwezi, Jardine Jarred, Kaber Thomas, Karelse Tyrece, Kotze Hanno, Majeza Sintu, Malife Liabona, Piedt Marcello, Smuts Kelly, Terblanche Ruan
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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