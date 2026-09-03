Match details Eastern Storm vs Northern Cape List a List-A CSA One Day Cup Division 2 29.11.2026

List a

EAS
EAS
NOC
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Match Info

Match:List-A CSA One Day Cup Division 2 26/27
Date:Sunday, September 13, 2026 - Saturday, April 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, November 29, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Eastern Storm Squad

PlayersClassen Chad, Felane Neo Siyabulela, Johnson Juandre, Louis Rossouw Daniel, Lubbe Leander Juan, Marshall Wesley, Ngcobo T, Pearse Mark, Pillay Mekyle, Pillay Shaylen, Posthumus Divan, Rasemene Andrew, Simelane Tumelo, Tembela Thulani, Visser Aron, Walter Sekhukhune Kabelo
Benchno information yet

Northern Cape Squad

PlayersBritz Christopher, Kagisho Mohale, Kemm Ernest Hercules, Klijnhans Christoffel, Landsberg Juan, Mahlangu Victor, Motswiri Emmanuel, Ntuli Tshepo, Oakes Jason, Qwabe Zakhele, Terblanche Romano, Thomson Grant, van Dyk Johan, Van Rensburg Benjamin, Viljoen Hanu, Walters Basheeru
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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