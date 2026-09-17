Match details Papua New Guinea vs Kuwait List a ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 30.10.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 2026
|Date:
|Wednesday, October 21, 2026 - Saturday, October 31, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, October 30, 2026 06:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Papua New Guinea Squad
|Players
|Amini Charles, Bau Sese, Boge Reva John, Charlie Michael, Doriga Kipling, Guba Vagi, Hiri Hiri, Kariko John, Karoho Peter, Kila Jason, Morea Kabua, Nao Alei, Nou Patrick, Pala Ura Tony, Pokana Nosaina, Ravu Damien, Ray Boio, Toka Gaudi, Vala Asadollah, Vare Hila George Vaieke
|Bench
|no information yet
Kuwait Squad
|Players
|Ahmed Mirza, Amin Mohammad, Anto Clinto, Aslam Mohommed, Bhavsar Meet, Chenthamara Anudeep, Khan Shiraz, Lathif Nimish, M Mohammed Shafeeq, Monib Sayed, Patel Usman, Patel Yasin Ishak, Sandaruwan Ravija, Tahir Bilal, Zaheer Ali
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet