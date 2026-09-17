Match details Papua New Guinea vs Kuwait List a ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 30.10.2026

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Match Info

Match:ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 2026
Date:Wednesday, October 21, 2026 - Saturday, October 31, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, October 30, 2026 06:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Papua New Guinea Squad

PlayersAmini Charles, Bau Sese, Boge Reva John, Charlie Michael, Doriga Kipling, Guba Vagi, Hiri Hiri, Kariko John, Karoho Peter, Kila Jason, Morea Kabua, Nao Alei, Nou Patrick, Pala Ura Tony, Pokana Nosaina, Ravu Damien, Ray Boio, Toka Gaudi, Vala Asadollah, Vare Hila George Vaieke
Benchno information yet

Kuwait Squad

PlayersAhmed Mirza, Amin Mohammad, Anto Clinto, Aslam Mohommed, Bhavsar Meet, Chenthamara Anudeep, Khan Shiraz, Lathif Nimish, M Mohammed Shafeeq, Monib Sayed, Patel Usman, Patel Yasin Ishak, Sandaruwan Ravija, Tahir Bilal, Zaheer Ali
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet