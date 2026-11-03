Match details New South Wales Blues vs Victoria List a One-Day Cup 01.02.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup 26/27
|Date:
|Friday, September 18, 2026 - Sunday, February 14, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Monday, February 01, 2027 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
New South Wales Blues Squad
Victoria Squad
|Players
|Anlezark Austin, Blackford Liam, Brasher Dylan, Dixon Harry, Elliott Sam, Handscomb Peter, Hennig Matt, Hoekstra Harry, Jamieson Mitchell, Kellaway Campbell, Macdonald Blake, Murphy Todd, O'Neill Fergus, Peake Oliver, Perry Mitch, Rogers Tom, Short Matt, Sutherland Will, Warren Doug
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet