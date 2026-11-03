Match details New South Wales Blues vs Victoria List a One-Day Cup 01.02.2027

List a

BLU
BLU
VIC
VIC

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 26/27
Date:Friday, September 18, 2026 - Sunday, February 14, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, February 01, 2027 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

New South Wales Blues Squad

PlayersAbbott Sean, Anderson Charlie, Colgan Joe, Cummins Pat, Davies Joel, Davies Oliver, Dwarshuis Ben, Edwards Jack, Hadley Ryan, Hatcher Liam, Hazlewood Josh, Hicks Ryan, Jackson Bryce, Kingsell Riley, Konstas Sam, Lyon Nathan, Maddinson Nic, Mark Reiley, Nisbet Jack, Patterson Kurtis, Philippe Josh, Salzmann William, Sangha Tanveer, Scott Jake, Shaw Lachlan, Singh Harjas, Smith Steven Barry, Starc Mitchell, Stobo Charles, Zampa Adam
Benchno information yet

Victoria Squad

PlayersAnlezark Austin, Blackford Liam, Brasher Dylan, Dixon Harry, Elliott Sam, Handscomb Peter, Hennig Matt, Hoekstra Harry, Jamieson Mitchell, Kellaway Campbell, Macdonald Blake, Murphy Todd, O'Neill Fergus, Peake Oliver, Perry Mitch, Rogers Tom, Short Matt, Sutherland Will, Warren Doug
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet