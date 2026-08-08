Match details Essex vs Yorkshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 09.09.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup, Women 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, September 09, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Essex Squad
|Players
|Bosch Anneke, Carr Amara, Coppack Kate Louise, Dowse Ariana, Gardner Joana, Gray Eva, Grewcock Jodie, Griffith Cordelia, Harman Nancy, Heap Liberty, MacGregor Esmae, Macleod Alice, Maqsood Abtaha, Miller Florence H, Munro Sophie, Scrivens Grace, Smale Sophia
|Bench
|no information yet
Yorkshire Squad
|Players
|Blackwell Ines, Boyce Georgie, Campbell Ami, Cooper Claudie, Duckworth Rebecca, Fackrell Ria, Glenn Sarah, Hall Grace, Jonassen Jess, Kalis Sterre, Langston Beth, Rainey Hannah, Slater Rachel, Thomas Erin, Thomas Olivia, Ward Maddie, Winfield Lauren, Woolston Jessica
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet