Match details Essex vs Yorkshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 09.09.2026

List a

ESS
ESS
YOR
YOR

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, September 09, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Essex Squad

PlayersBosch Anneke, Carr Amara, Coppack Kate Louise, Dowse Ariana, Gardner Joana, Gray Eva, Grewcock Jodie, Griffith Cordelia, Harman Nancy, Heap Liberty, MacGregor Esmae, Macleod Alice, Maqsood Abtaha, Miller Florence H, Munro Sophie, Scrivens Grace, Smale Sophia
Benchno information yet

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersBlackwell Ines, Boyce Georgie, Campbell Ami, Cooper Claudie, Duckworth Rebecca, Fackrell Ria, Glenn Sarah, Hall Grace, Jonassen Jess, Kalis Sterre, Langston Beth, Rainey Hannah, Slater Rachel, Thomas Erin, Thomas Olivia, Ward Maddie, Winfield Lauren, Woolston Jessica
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet