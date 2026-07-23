Match details Warwickshire vs Yorkshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 19.08.2026

List a

WAR
WAR
YOR
YOR

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, August 19, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersArlott Emily, Baker Hannah, Brett Phoebe, Brewer Chloe, Davis Georgia, Ellis Bethan, Freeborn Abbey, George Katie, Pavely Charis, Perrin Davina, Redmayne Georgia, Stonehouse Alexa, Surenkumar Amuruthaa, Taylor Mary, Taylor Millie, Wong Issy, Wraith Natasha
Benchno information yet

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersBlackwell Ines, Boyce Georgie, Campbell Ami, Cooper Claudie, Duckworth Rebecca, Fackrell Ria, Glenn Sarah, Hall Grace, Jonassen Jess, Kalis Sterre, Langston Beth, Rainey Hannah, Slater Rachel, Thomas Erin, Thomas Olivia, Ward Maddie, Winfield Lauren, Woolston Jessica
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

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