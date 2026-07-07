Squads Gloucestershire vs Surrey List a One-Day Cup 31.07.2026

List a

GLO
GLO
SUR
SUR

Playing

GLO
GLO
SUR
SUR
First TeamSecond Team
Ahmed Daz

no information yet

Akhter Zaman

all rounder

Albert Ralphie

no information yet

Ali Anwar

bowler

Blake Josh

batsman

Bracey James

wicket keeper

Burns Rory

batsman

Charlesworth Ben

all rounder

Clark Jordan

all rounder

Curran Sam

all rounder

Curran Tom

all rounder

Dent Chris

batsman

Dunn Matt

bowler

Foakes Ben

wicket keeper

Gorantla Nikhil Venkata

no information yet

Phillips Glenn

all rounder

Hardie Aaron

all rounder

Hunt Oliver

no information yet

Jacks Will

batsman

Price Tom

batsman

Roelofsen Grant

wicket keeper

Shaw Josh

bowler

Short D'Arcy

all rounder

Smith Tom

bowler

Syed Ahmed

all rounder

Narine Sunil

all rounder

Wells Ben

wicket keeper

Patel Ryan

batsman

Bench

GLO
GLO
SUR
SUR

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet