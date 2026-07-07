Squads Gloucestershire vs Surrey List a One-Day Cup 31.07.2026
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|First Team
|Second Team
Ahmed Daz
no information yet
Abbott Sean
bowler
Akhter Zaman
all rounder
Albert Ralphie
no information yet
Ali Anwar
bowler
Atkinson Gus
bowler
Bancroft Cameron
batsman
Barnwell Nathan
bowler
Boorman Thomas
batsman
Blake Josh
batsman
Bracey James
wicket keeper
Burns Rory
batsman
Charlesworth Ben
all rounder
Clark Jordan
all rounder
Charlesworth Luke
all rounder
Curran Sam
all rounder
De Lange Marchant
bowler
Curran Tom
all rounder
Dent Chris
batsman
Dunn Matt
bowler
Goodman Dominic Charles
bowler
Evans Laurie
batsman
Hammond Miles
batsman
Fisher Matthew
bowler
Middleton Edward William
all rounder
Foakes Ben
wicket keeper
Miles Craig
bowler
French Alex
bowler
Payne David
bowler
Gorantla Nikhil Venkata
no information yet
Phillips Glenn
all rounder
Hardie Aaron
all rounder
Phillips Joseph Peter
batsman
Hunt Oliver
no information yet
Price Oliver Joseph
all rounder
Jacks Will
batsman
Price Tom
batsman
Johnson Spencer
bowler
Roelofsen Grant
wicket keeper
Jordan Chris
bowler
Shaw Josh
bowler
Karvelas Aristides
bowler
Short D'Arcy
all rounder
Kimber Nick
bowler
Smith Tom
bowler
Lawes Thomas Edward
all rounder
Syed Ahmed
all rounder
Lawrence Dan
batsman
Taylor Jack
batsman
Lloyd Timothy
batsman
Taylor Matt
bowler
Majid Yousef
bowler
Tector Harry
batsman
Narine Sunil
all rounder
van Buuren Graeme
batsman
Overton Jamie
bowler
Wells Ben
wicket keeper
Patel Ryan
batsman
Match has not started yet