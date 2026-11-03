Match details Karnataka vs Tripura List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 14.12.2026

List a

KAR
KAR
TRI
TRI

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, December 14, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
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Third Umpire:no information yet
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Karnataka Squad

PlayersAchar Shreesha, Agarwal Mayank, Dharmani Harshil, Gopal Shreyas, Kaverappa Vidwath, Krishna Prasidh, L Manvanth Kumar, Manohar Abhinav, Nair Karun, Padikkal Devdutt, Prabhakar Dhruv, Rahul KL, Sankaran Smaran Ravichandran, Sharath BR, Shetty Abhilash, Shrijith KL, Vyshak Vijaykumar
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Tripura Squad

PlayersBhupendra Jaiswal Tejasvi, Bose Udiyan, Das Saurabh, Debnath Arjun Kshitish, Debnath Bikramjit, Dey Rajat, Dutta Rana, Ghosh Subham, Hossain Saruk, Murasingh Manisankar, Paul Sridam, Roy Hrituraj, Saha Viki, Sarkar Abhijit, Sarkar Ajay, Sarkar Sentu, Sen Nirupam, Shankar Vijay, Singh Swapnil, Sinha Arkaprabha, Sinha Debaprasad Krishnanaman, Sultan Pravez, Uddin Riaz, Vihari Hanuma
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