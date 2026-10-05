Match details England vs Sri Lanka Odi ODI Pakistan Tri-Series 22.10.2026

Odi

ENG
ENG
SRI
SRI

Match Info

Match:ODI Pakistan Tri-Series 2026
Date:Sunday, October 18, 2026 - Saturday, October 31, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, October 22, 2026 04:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

England Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Sri Lanka Squad

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Venue Guide

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