Match details Hyderabad vs Goa T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 20.11.2026

T20

HYD
HYD
GOA
GOA

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Saturday, November 14, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, November 20, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hyderabad Squad

PlayersAgarwal Tanmay, Anikethreddy Gangam, Buddhi Rahul Ravinder, Chigullapalli Rahul Radesh, Milind Chama, Perala Aman Rao, Rakshann Readi, Rayudu Rohit, Sahani Chandan, Sanketh E, Seth Bhavesh, Sharma Shubham, Shaunak Shaunak, Singh Rahul, Teja Ravi, Thyagarajan Tanay, Varma Tilak
Benchno information yet

Goa Squad

PlayersAlemao Felix Bernado, Arunkumar Garg Lakshay, Bakhale Kashyap, Gadekar Ishaan Prasad, Gaonkar Deepraj Devdas, Harikant Rajashekhar Surendra, Kauthankar Snehal Suhas, Prabhudessai Suyash, Redkar Mohit Sandeep, Sawkar Tunish, Siddharth KV, Singh Vikash Kanwar, Tari Shubham, Tendulkar Arjun Sachin, Tripathi Rahul, Wagha Misal Darshan
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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