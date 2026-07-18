Match details Northamptonshire vs Hampshire T20 T20 Blast 18.07.2026

Live
T20

NOR
NOR

(19 ov.) 169/10

HAM
HAM

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Hampshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, July 18, 2026 05:45 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Northamptonshire Squad

PlayersVasconcelos Ricardo, Lynn Chris, McSweeney Nathan, Willey David, Zaib Saif, James Kimber Louis Philip, Harrison Calvin, McManus Lewis, Sales James, Procter Luke, Sanderson Ben
BenchBartlett George, Broad Justin, Miller Angus H, Scrimshaw George, Weatherall Raphael A

Hampshire Squad

PlayersAlbert Toby Edward, Vince James, Weatherley Joe, Mayes Ben, Stubbs Tristan, Cartwright Hilton, Fuller James, Currie Scott, Dawson Liam, Wood Chris, Baker Sonny
BenchLehmann Jake, Lumsden Manny, Neal Andrew, Orr Ali, Potgieter Delano, Prest Thomas James

Venue Guide

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