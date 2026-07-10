Match details Sunrisers Leeds vs London Spirit The hundred The Hundred 04.08.2026

The hundred

SUL
SUL
LON
LON

Match Info

Match:The Hundred 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, August 04, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sunrisers Leeds Squad

PlayersAmir Mohammad, Brook Harry, Brown Pat, Carse Brydon, Clark Graham, Crawley Zak, Duffy Jacob, Dwarshuis Ben, Fuller James, Lawes Thomas Edward, Lawrence Dan, Malan Dawid, Miller David, Patel Samit, Pepper Michael, Potts Matty, Rashid Adil, Santner Mitchell, Wasim Imad
Benchno information yet

London Spirit Squad

PlayersCarlson Kiran, Chohan Jafer, Dawson Liam, Dickson Sean, Douthwaite Daniel, Gleeson Richard, Higgins Ryan, Jennings Keaton, Madsen Wayne, Overton Jamie, Simpson John, Turner Ashton, Warner David, Williamson Kane, Wood Luke, Worrall Daniel
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

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