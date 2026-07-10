Match details Sunrisers Leeds vs London Spirit The hundred The Hundred 04.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|The Hundred 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Tuesday, August 04, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Sunrisers Leeds Squad
|Players
|Amir Mohammad, Brook Harry, Brown Pat, Carse Brydon, Clark Graham, Crawley Zak, Duffy Jacob, Dwarshuis Ben, Fuller James, Lawes Thomas Edward, Lawrence Dan, Malan Dawid, Miller David, Patel Samit, Pepper Michael, Potts Matty, Rashid Adil, Santner Mitchell, Wasim Imad
|Bench
|no information yet
London Spirit Squad
|Players
|Carlson Kiran, Chohan Jafer, Dawson Liam, Dickson Sean, Douthwaite Daniel, Gleeson Richard, Higgins Ryan, Jennings Keaton, Madsen Wayne, Overton Jamie, Simpson John, Turner Ashton, Warner David, Williamson Kane, Wood Luke, Worrall Daniel
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet