Match details Mi New York vs Texas Super Kings T20 Major League Cricket 26.06.2026

T20Marine Park, New York, NY
NEW
NEW

127

TEX
TEX

(8 ov.) 56/1

Match Info

Match:Major League Cricket 2026
Date:Friday, June 19, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:Texas Super Kings won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, June 26, 2026 09:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Marine Park, New York, NY, USA
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Mi New York Squad

PlayersDe Kock Quinton, Patel Monank, Pooran Nicholas, Pollard Kieron, Singh Tajinder, Anderson Corey, Rickelton Ryan, Bosch Corbin, Boult Trent, Ugarkar Rushil, Patel Sunny
BenchAhmadzai Faisal Khan, Chopra Agni, de Villiers AB, Gayle Chris, Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad, Kenjige Nosthush, Kohli Virat, Luus Tristan, Phillips Glenn, Root Joe, Shepherd Romario, Singh Kunwarjeet, Williamson Kane

Texas Super Kings Squad

PlayersDu Plessis Faf, Mukkamalla Saiteja, Rossouw Rilee, Kumar Milind, Ranjane Shubham, Mulder Wiaan, Ferreira Donovan, Viljoen Hardus, Milne Adam, De Silva Amshi, Lamba Abhimanyu
BenchBurger Nandre, Hosein Akeal, Maharaj Keshav, Mohsin Mohammad, Patel Smit, Savage Calvin, Tromp Joshua

Venue Guide

StadiumMarine Park
CityNew York, NY
Capacity10000
Ends
Hosts to