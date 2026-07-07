Match details Yorkshire vs The Blaze T20 T20 Blast, Women 11.07.2026

T20

YOR
YOR
BLA
BLA

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, July 11, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersBlackwell Ines, Boyce Georgie, Breese Olvia, Campbell Ami, Clarke Alice, Cooper Claudie, Duckworth Rebecca, Fackrell Ria, Garton Holly, Glenn Sarah, Hall Grace, Jonassen Jess, Kalis Sterre, Langston Beth, Lee Jeanie, Lonsdale Frances, Love Amelia, Marshall Laura, McColl Megan, Nightingale Ellie M, Oliver Amelia, Rainey Hannah, Randle-Bissell Lucy Kate, Slater Rachel, Thomas Erin, Thomas Olivia, Ward Maddie, Winfield Lauren, Woolston Jessica, Wrightson Emma
Benchno information yet

The Blaze Squad

PlayersAndrews Maria, Athapaththu Chamari, Baker Olivia, Ballinger Grace, Beams Kristen, Beaumont Tammy, Bryce Kathryn, Bryce Sarah, Claridge Ella, de Klerk Nadine, Devine Sophie, du Preez Mignon, Elwiss Georgia, Gammon Bethan, Gordon Kirstie, Graves Teresa, Green Maddy, Groves Josie, Grundy Rebecca, Gunn Jenny, Harmer Bethany, Haynes Rachael, Higham Lucy, Hughes Scarlett, Ismail Shabnim, Jones Amy, Jones Emma, Kellogg Leah Grace, Kelly Marie, Kirk Michaela, Knott Charli, Knowling-Davies Rhiannon, Lee Lizelle, Matthews Hayley, McCarthy Cassidy, Midwood Katie, Midwood Katie Louise, Mullan Daisy, Odedra Sonia, Perry Ellyse, Phillips Charley, Prendergast Orla, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Shaw Lara, Sims Ilenia, Thanawala Prisha, Villani Elyse, Wheeler Amy
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet