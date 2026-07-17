Match details The Blaze vs Durham T20 T20 Blast, Women 17.07.2026

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T20

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BLA
DUR
DUR

(5 ov.) 33/2

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:The Blaze won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, July 17, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

The Blaze Squad

PlayersBeaumont Tammy, Bryce Sarah, Bryce Kathryn, Knott Charli, Elwiss Georgia, Jones Emma, Gordon Kirstie, Groves Josie, Higham Lucy, Ballinger Grace, Phillips Charley
BenchAndrews Maria, Athapaththu Chamari, Baker Olivia, Beams Kristen, Claridge Ella, de Klerk Nadine, Devine Sophie, du Preez Mignon, Gammon Bethan, Glenn Sarah, Graves Teresa, Green Maddy, Grundy Rebecca, Gunn Jenny, Harmer Bethany, Haynes Rachael, Hughes Scarlett, Ismail Shabnim, Jones Amy, Kellogg Leah Grace, Kelly Marie, Kirk Michaela, Knowling-Davies Rhiannon, Lee Lizelle, Matthews Hayley, McCarthy Cassidy, Midwood Katie, Midwood Katie Louise, Mullan Daisy, Odedra Sonia, Perry Ellyse, Prendergast Orla, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Shaw Lara, Sims Ilenia, Thanawala Prisha, Villani Elyse, Wheeler Amy

Durham Squad

PlayersArmitage Hollie, Villiers Mady, Heath Bess, Graham Heather, Windsor Emily, Rodgers Mia, Thompson Grace, Turner Sophia, Johnson Trudy, Levick Katie, Filer Lauren
BenchBates Suzie, Dobson Leah, Fraser Katherine, Glen Abigail, Marlow Emma, Robson Harriet, Rook Freya, Scott Lizzie, Trotter Laura, Turner Phoebe, Whiting Emily, Wilson Tahlia

Venue Guide

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