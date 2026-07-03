Match details The Blaze vs Surrey T20 T20 Blast, Women 03.07.2026

T20

BLA
BLA

121

SUR
SUR

155

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:Surrey won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, July 03, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

The Blaze Squad

PlayersKelly Marie, Beaumont Tammy, Bryce Kathryn, Knott Charli, Elwiss Georgia, Bryce Sarah, Jones Emma, Thanawala Prisha, Gordon Kirstie, Groves Josie, Andrews Maria
BenchAthapaththu Chamari, Baker Olivia, Ballinger Grace, Beams Kristen, Claridge Ella, de Klerk Nadine, Devine Sophie, du Preez Mignon, Gammon Bethan, Glenn Sarah, Graves Teresa, Green Maddy, Grundy Rebecca, Gunn Jenny, Harmer Bethany, Haynes Rachael, Higham Lucy, Hughes Scarlett, Ismail Shabnim, Jones Amy, Kellogg Leah Grace, Kirk Michaela, Knowling-Davies Rhiannon, Lee Lizelle, Matthews Hayley, McCarthy Cassidy, Midwood Katie, Midwood Katie Louise, Mullan Daisy, Odedra Sonia, Perry Ellyse, Phillips Charley, Prendergast Orla, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Shaw Lara, Sims Ilenia, Villani Elyse, Wheeler Amy

Surrey Squad

PlayersSmith Bryony, Scholfield Paige, Spence Jemima, Harris Laura, Davidson-Richards Alice, Monaghan Alice, Franklin Phoebe, Moore Kalea, Macdonald-Gay Ryana, Chatterji Priyanaz, Gregory Danielle
BenchBuckle Anna, Burke Emily, Chathli Kira Meghan, Coleman Tilly, Miles Bethan, Stonehouse Alexa, Wyatt Danielle

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet