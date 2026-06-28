Match details Essex vs The Blaze T20 T20 Blast, Women 28.06.2026

T20

ESS
ESS

136

BLA
BLA

137

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:The Blaze won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, June 28, 2026 01:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Essex Squad

PlayersGillgrass Bryony, Macleod Alice, Bosch Anneke, Gardner Joana, Heap Liberty, Bishop Amelie, Dowse Ariana, Munro Sophie, Gray Eva, Coppack Kate Louise, MacGregor Esmae, Carr Amara, Blinkhorn-Jones Madeleine, Castle Kelly, Grewcock Jodie, Griffith Cordelia, Maqsood Abtaha, Miller Florence H, Penna Madeline, Scrivens Grace, Smale Sophia, Thaker Clara, Winfield Lauren
Bench

The Blaze Squad

PlayersKelly Marie, Beaumont Tammy, Knott Charli, Elwiss Georgia, Jones Emma, Thanawala Prisha, Claridge Ella, Kirk Michaela, Higham Lucy, Groves Josie, Andrews Maria
BenchAthapaththu Chamari, Baker Olivia, Ballinger Grace, Beams Kristen, Bryce Kathryn, Bryce Sarah, de Klerk Nadine, Devine Sophie, du Preez Mignon, Gammon Bethan, Glenn Sarah, Gordon Kirstie, Graves Teresa, Green Maddy, Grundy Rebecca, Gunn Jenny, Harmer Bethany, Haynes Rachael, Hughes Scarlett, Ismail Shabnim, Jones Amy, Kellogg Leah Grace, Knowling-Davies Rhiannon, Lee Lizelle, Matthews Hayley, McCarthy Cassidy, Midwood Katie, Midwood Katie Louise, Mullan Daisy, Odedra Sonia, Perry Ellyse, Phillips Charley, Prendergast Orla, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Shaw Lara, Sims Ilenia, Villani Elyse, Wheeler Amy

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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