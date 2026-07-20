Yorkshire vs Hampshire England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction YOR 47 % Chance of Winning HAM 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The opening day of the One-Day Cup is set for one of the most exciting games, as it would be Yorkshire going against Hampshire. This match is all set to be played on 21 July at 3:30 PM IST at North Marine Road Ground in Scarborough. Yorkshire had a strong campaign last time, as they made it to the semi-final stages of the tournament. On the other hand, Hampshire didn't have a happy ending last season, as the team finished being the runner-up of the tournament.

Who will win? Yorkshire Hampshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Hampshire has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Yorkshire.

Imam-ul-Haq, from Yorkshire, scored 688 runs in 8 innings at an average of 98.28.

Kyle Abbott, from Hampshire, took 11 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 27.36.

Yorkshire vs Hampshire Chances of Winning

Hampshire will enter the next game against Yorkshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Yorkshire in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Nick Gubbins, who scored 707 runs in 11 innings at an average of 88.37, and Kyle Abbott, who took 11 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 27.36. On the other hand, Yorkshire will also be eager to secure a win. Taking the home-ground advantage, they will aim to take revenge for the previous semi-final loss. They have players such as Imam-ul-Haq, who scored 688 runs in 8 innings at an average of 98.28, and Matt Milnes, who took 15 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 15.93.

Yorkshire Chances of Winning: 47%

Hampshire Chances of Winning: 53%

Yorkshire vs Hampshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Yorkshire has been one of the key contenders in this tournament. The team finished at the top of the table in Group B, having secured seven wins in eight games and losing just one. Later they also made it to the semi-final stages, where they lost against Hampshire. The opening match against the same team brings an opportunity to take revenge of the previous loss, as they take the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Matthew Revis, who scored 234 runs in 5 innings at an average of 78, and James Wharton, who scored 421 runs in 9 innings at an average of 52.62. Benjamin Cliff was able to take 10 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an average of 25.

On the other hand, Hampshire will be heading to this tournament as a key contender for the title. Last time they finished 2nd in Group A, with six wins in eight games and two losses. Later they even made it to the finals, but lost at the big stage. Now with the opening game against Yorkshire, it is an opportunity for them to start off with a win. They have batsmen such as Ali Orr, who scored 602 runs in 11 innings at an average of 54.72, and Fletcha Middleton, who scored 271 runs in 8 innings at an average of 45.16. Scott Currie was able to take 7 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 11.57.

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Yorkshire vs Hampshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Yorkshire and Hampshire will be played at North Marine Road Ground in Scarborough, which gives the home-ground advantage to Yorkshire. This venue has hosted a total of 5 ODIs, out of which 3 have been won by the team batting first, and 2 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 196, but it falls to 170 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Yorkshire and Hampshire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Partly Sunny 78% Humidity 14° - 18° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 78% Humidity 14° - 18° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Yorkshire and Hampshire Player List

Team Form

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire has been on a strong run in this format of the game. The team holds four consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it now aims to secure another win. They have players such as George Hill, who took 11 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 27.90, and William Luxton, who scored 220 runs in 7 innings at an average of 31.42.

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire has also been on a strong run in this format of the game. The team has managed to secure four consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it now aims to start the new season with a win. They have players such as James Fuller, who took 8 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 24.75, and Ben Mayes, who scored 230 runs in 9 innings at an average of 32.85.

Yorkshire vs Hampshire List a North Marine Road Ground, null Yorkshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.08 Bet Now! Hampshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now!

Yorkshire vs Hampshire Top Batters

Imam-ul-Haq will be a key batsman for Yorkshire in the upcoming match. In the previous season, he was able to score 688 runs for the team in 8 innings at an average of 98.28.

Nick Gubbins will be key batsman for Hampshire in the upcoming match. He was able to score a massive total of 707 runs in 11 innings for the team at an average of 88.37.

Yorkshire vs Hampshire Top Bowlers

Matt Milnes will be a key bowler for Yorkshire in the upcoming match. He was able to finish last season with 15 wickets in just 6 innings at an average of 15.93.

Kyle Abbott finished the last season as the leading wicket-taker for Hampshire. He was able to take 11 wickets for the team in just 8 innings at an average of 27.36.