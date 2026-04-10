Blake Carlton Cullen

Blake Carlton Cullen

bowler

Full name:Blake Carlton Cullen
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Middlesex

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches7223
Innings13223
Overs167.211.177.3
Balls---
Maidens2710
Runs64857703
Wickets14232
Avg46.2828.521.96
SR71.7133.514.53
Eco3.875.19.07
BB424
4w002
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches7223
Innings909
Not outs004
Runs105054
Balls Faced348050
Avg11.66010.8
SR30.170108
Fours605
Fifties000
Sixies100
Highest34020
Hundreds000

Blake Carlton Cullen Schedule & Results

County Championship

One-Day Cup

Another Players

Brookes, Henry

Brookes, Henry

Roland-Jones, Toby

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Robson, Sam

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Andersson, Martin

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Walallawita, Thilan N

Walallawita, Thilan N

Caires, Joshua Michael De

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Maharaj, Keshav

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Davies, Jack

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Fernandes, Nathan

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Eskinazi, Stevie

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