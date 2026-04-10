Ishaan Kaushal

Ishaan Kaushal

bowler

Full name:Ishaan Kaushal
Nationality:England

Teams

2026 Teams

Middlesex

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList a
Matches5
Innings5
Overs34.0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs246
Wickets3
Avg82
SR68
Eco7.23
BB1
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueList a
Matches5
Innings5
Not outs4
Runs7
Balls Faced21
Avg7
SR33.33
Fours0
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest5
Hundreds0

Ishaan Kaushal Schedule & Results

County Championship

One-Day Cup

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