Match details Queensland Bulls vs Tasmania Tigers First class Sheffield Shield 11.11.2026

First class

BUL
BUL
TIG
TIG

Match Info

Match:Sheffield Shield 26/27
Date:Tuesday, October 06, 2026 - Thursday, March 25, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, November 11, 2026 12:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Queensland Bulls Squad

PlayersBartlett Xavier, Bazley James, Bryant Max, Burdon Hugo, Burns Joe, Clayton Jack, Edwards Blake, Jain Aryan, Khawaja Usman, Labuschagne Marnus, McDermott Ben, Neser Michael, Peirson Jimmy, Renshaw Matthew, Sandhu Gurinder, Sinfield Jack, Steketee Mark, Street Bryce, Sully Connor, Swepson Mitch, Weibgen Hugh, Whitney Tom, Wildermuth Jack
Benchno information yet

Tasmania Tigers Squad

PlayersBell Gabe, Bird Jackson, Carlisle Iain, Davis Nicholas, Dooley Patrick, Doran Jake, Ellis Nathan, Freeman Jarrod, Hope Bradley, Jewell Caleb Paul, Meredith Riley, Neil-Smith Lawrence, Owen Mitchell J, Paine Tim, Radhakrishnan Nivethan, Rainbird Sam, Siddle Peter, Silk Jordan, Stanlake Billy, Wade Matthew, Wakim Charlie, Ward Tim, Weatherald Jake, Webster Beau, Wright Mac
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet