Match details Tasmania Tigers vs Victoria First class Sheffield Shield 18.10.2026

First class

TIG
TIG
VIC
VIC

Match Info

Match:Sheffield Shield 26/27
Date:Tuesday, October 06, 2026 - Thursday, March 25, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, October 18, 2026 11:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Tasmania Tigers Squad

PlayersBell Gabe, Bird Jackson, Carlisle Iain, Davis Nicholas, Dooley Patrick, Doran Jake, Ellis Nathan, Freeman Jarrod, Hope Bradley, Jewell Caleb Paul, McDermott Ben, Meredith Riley, Neil-Smith Lawrence, Owen Mitchell J, Paine Tim, Radhakrishnan Nivethan, Rainbird Sam, Siddle Peter, Silk Jordan, Stanlake Billy, Wade Matthew, Wakim Charlie, Ward Tim, Weatherald Jake, Webster Beau, Wright Mac
Benchno information yet

Victoria Squad

PlayersBlackford Liam, Boland Scott, Brasher Dylan, Chandrasinghe Ashley, Crone Xavier, Dean Travis, Elliott Sam, Fotia Matthew, Handscomb Peter, Harper Sam, Harris Marcus, Holland Jon, Kellaway Campbell, Maxwell Glenn, McClure Cameron, Merlo Jonathan, Murphy Todd, O'Donnell Tom, O'Neill Fergus, Perry Mitch, Pucovski Will, Rogers Thomas, Short Matt, Sutherland Will, Warren Doug
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet