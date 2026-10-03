Match details Victoria vs South Australia First class Sheffield Shield 06.10.2026

First class

VIC
VIC
RED
RED

Match Info

Match:Sheffield Shield 26/27
Date:Tuesday, October 06, 2026 - Thursday, March 25, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, October 06, 2026 11:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Victoria Squad

PlayersBlackford Liam, Boland Scott, Brasher Dylan, Chandrasinghe Ashley, Crone Xavier, Dean Travis, Elliott Sam, Fotia Matthew, Handscomb Peter, Harper Sam, Harris Marcus, Holland Jon, Kellaway Campbell, Maxwell Glenn, McClure Cameron, Merlo Jonathan, Murphy Todd, O'Donnell Tom, O'Neill Fergus, Perry Mitch, Pucovski Will, Rogers Thomas, Short Matt, Sutherland Will, Warren Doug
Benchno information yet

South Australia Squad

PlayersAgar Wes, Brazell Kyle, Buckingham Jordan, Cahill Aidan, Carder Jake, Carey Alex, Conway Harry, Doggett Brendan, Drew Daniel, Fraser-McGurk Jake, Grant David, Head Travis, Higgins Isaac, Hunt Henry, Johnson Spencer, Kelly Thomas, Lehmann Jake, Manenti Benjamin, Matthias Harry, McAndrew Nathan John, McSweeney Nathan, Nielsen Harry, Pope Lloyd, Scott Liam, Smith Kelvin, Thornton Henry
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet

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