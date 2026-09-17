Match details Qatar vs Kenya List a ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 24.10.2026

List a

QAT
QAT
KEN
KEN

Match Info

Match:ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 2026
Date:Wednesday, October 21, 2026 - Saturday, October 31, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, October 24, 2026 06:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Qatar Squad

PlayersAhmed Rehmani Owais, Ahmed Shahzaib Jamil, Ali Shakir, Asim Muhammad, Borham Asad, Farooq Amir, Ibrahim Zaheer, Irshad Mohammed, Kassim Shakkir, Khan Ikramullah, Khan Kamran, Khan Muhammad Jabir Ajmir, Khan Mujeeb, Maria Louis Daniel Archer, Murad Muhammad, Nadeem Mohammed, Sajjad Tamoor, Tanveer Muhammad, Theruvath Hassainar Rifayi, Uddin Arif Nasir, ur-Rehman Mujeeb
Benchno information yet

Kenya Squad

PlayersBhudia Sachin, Gill Sachin, Gondaria Dhiren, Karim Irfan, Kundi Jasraj, Langat Peter, Mugabe Neil, Muthui Mwendwa Gerard, Mutua Francis Muia, Ngoche Shem, Odhiambo Nelson, Oluoch Lucas, Patel Rakep, Patel Rushab, Patel Vishil, Patel Vraj, Sharma Pushkar, Sheikh Tanzeel, Singh Sukhdeep
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Match has not started yet