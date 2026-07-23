Match details The Blaze vs Durham List a One-Day Cup, Women 19.08.2026

List a

BLA
BLA
DUR
DUR

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, August 19, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

The Blaze Squad

PlayersAndrews Maria, Ballinger Grace, Beaumont Tammy, Bryce Kathryn, Bryce Sarah, Claridge Ella, Elwiss Georgia, Gordon Kirstie, Groves Josie, Higham Lucy, Jones Amy, Jones Emma, Kelly Marie, Kirk Michaela, Knott Charli, McCarthy Cassidy, Phillips Charley, Prendergast Orla, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Thanawala Prisha, Wheeler Amy
Benchno information yet

Durham Squad

PlayersArmitage Hollie, Dobson Leah, Filer Lauren, Fraser Katherine, Glen Abigail, Heath Bess, Johnson Trudy, Levick Katie, Marlow Emma, Robson Harriet, Rodgers Mia, Scott Lizzie, Thompson Grace, Turner Phoebe, Turner Sophia, Villiers Mady, Wilson Tahlia, Windsor Emily
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet