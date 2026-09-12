Squads Hampshire vs Surrey List a One-Day Cup, Women 16.09.2026

List a

HAM
HAM
SUR
SUR

Playing

HAM
HAM
SUR
SUR
First TeamSecond Team
Brown Maitlan

all rounder

Buckle Anna

no information yet

Burke Emily

all rounder

Bristowe Eliza

no information yet

Capsey Alice

all rounder

Dattani Naomi

all rounder

Gibb Daisy

no information yet

Hardwick Hannah

all rounder

Coleman Tilly

no information yet

Lee Ava Georgina

all rounder

Dhaliwal Ivreen K

no information yet

Southby Rhianna

wicket keeper

Sproul Pippa Nancy

wicket keeper

King Rachel

wicket keeper

Sweet Francesca

no information yet

Tulloch Poppy

no information yet

Luus Sune

all rounder

Bench

HAM
HAM
SUR
SUR

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet