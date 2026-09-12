Squads Hampshire vs Surrey List a One-Day Cup, Women 16.09.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Adams Georgia
batsman
Brown Maitlan
all rounder
Bell Lauren
bowler
Buckle Anna
no information yet
Bouchier Maia
batsman
Burke Emily
all rounder
Bristowe Eliza
no information yet
Capsey Alice
all rounder
Dattani Naomi
all rounder
Chathli Kira Meghan
batsman
Gibb Daisy
no information yet
Chatterji Priyanaz
all rounder
Hardwick Hannah
all rounder
Coleman Tilly
no information yet
Kemp Freya
bowler
Coppack Kate Louise
all rounder
Lee Ava Georgina
all rounder
Cranstone Aylish
batsman
McCaughan Ella
batsman
Davidson-Richards Alice
all rounder
Norgrove Abigale
batsman
Dhaliwal Ivreen K
no information yet
Smith Linsey
bowler
Dunkley Sophia
batsman
Southby Rhianna
wicket keeper
Franklin Phoebe
batsman
Sproul Pippa Nancy
wicket keeper
Gregory Danielle
bowler
Sturge Megan
bowler
King Rachel
wicket keeper
Sweet Francesca
no information yet
Lambert Charlotte
bowler
Tulloch Poppy
no information yet
Luus Sune
all rounder
Tyson Rebecca
bowler
Macdonald-Gay Ryana
all rounder
Wellington Amanda
bowler
Miles Bethan
bowler
Match has not started yet