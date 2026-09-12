Match details Hampshire vs Surrey List a One-Day Cup, Women 16.09.2026

List a

HAM
HAM
SUR
SUR

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, September 16, 2026 11:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hampshire Squad

PlayersAdams Georgia, Bell Lauren, Bouchier Maia, Bristowe Eliza, Dattani Naomi, Gibb Daisy, Hardwick Hannah, Kemp Freya, Lee Ava Georgina, McCaughan Ella, Norgrove Abigale, Smith Linsey, Southby Rhianna, Sproul Pippa Nancy, Sturge Megan, Sweet Francesca, Tulloch Poppy, Tyson Rebecca, Wellington Amanda
Benchno information yet

Surrey Squad

PlayersBrown Maitlan, Buckle Anna, Burke Emily, Capsey Alice, Chathli Kira Meghan, Chatterji Priyanaz, Coleman Tilly, Coppack Kate Louise, Cranstone Aylish, Davidson-Richards Alice, Dhaliwal Ivreen K, Dunkley Sophia, Franklin Phoebe, Gregory Danielle, King Rachel, Lambert Charlotte, Luus Sune, Macdonald-Gay Ryana, Miles Bethan, Monaghan Alice, Moore Kalea, Scholfield Paige, Sidhu Izzy, Smith Bryony, Spence Jemima, Wyatt Danielle
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet