Match details Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders T20 Major League Cricket 13.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Major League Cricket 2026
|Date:
|Friday, June 19, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Monday, July 13, 2026 12:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX, USA
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Texas Super Kings Squad
|Players
|Burger Nandre, De Silva Amshi, Du Plessis Faf, Ferreira Donovan, Hosein Akeal, Kumar Milind, Lamba Abhimanyu, Maharaj Keshav, Milne Adam, Mohsin Mohammad, Mukkamalla Saiteja, Mulder Wiaan, Patel Smit, Ranjane Shubham, Rossouw Rilee, Savage Calvin, Tromp Joshua, Viljoen Hardus
|Bench
|no information yet
Los Angeles Knight Riders Squad
|Players
|Ali Khan Muhammad Ahsan, Allen Fabian, Badar Saif, Chand Unmukt, Fletcher Andre, Gattepalli Karthik, Hales Alex, Hamilton Jahmar, Kumar Nitish, Munro Colin, Narine Sunil, Pope Lloyd, Ramsaran Kristopher, Roux Carmi le, Russell Andre, Schalkwyk Shadley Van, Tromp Matthew
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|AirHogs Stadium
|City
|Grand Prairie, TX
|Capacity
|6000
|Ends
|Hosts to
Match has not started yet