Match details Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders T20 Major League Cricket 13.07.2026

T20

Grand Prairie, TX

TEX
TEX
LOS
LOS

Match Info

Match:Major League Cricket 2026
Date:Friday, June 19, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, July 13, 2026 12:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX, USA
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Texas Super Kings Squad

PlayersBurger Nandre, De Silva Amshi, Du Plessis Faf, Ferreira Donovan, Hosein Akeal, Kumar Milind, Lamba Abhimanyu, Maharaj Keshav, Milne Adam, Mohsin Mohammad, Mukkamalla Saiteja, Mulder Wiaan, Patel Smit, Ranjane Shubham, Rossouw Rilee, Savage Calvin, Tromp Joshua, Viljoen Hardus
Benchno information yet

Los Angeles Knight Riders Squad

PlayersAli Khan Muhammad Ahsan, Allen Fabian, Badar Saif, Chand Unmukt, Fletcher Andre, Gattepalli Karthik, Hales Alex, Hamilton Jahmar, Kumar Nitish, Munro Colin, Narine Sunil, Pope Lloyd, Ramsaran Kristopher, Roux Carmi le, Russell Andre, Schalkwyk Shadley Van, Tromp Matthew
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumAirHogs Stadium
CityGrand Prairie, TX
Capacity6000
Ends
Hosts to

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