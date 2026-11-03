Match details Northern Districts vs Wellington Firebirds T20 Super Smash 17.01.2027

T20

Hamilton

NOR
NOR
WFI
WFI

Match Info

Match:Super Smash 26/27
Date:Sunday, December 27, 2026 - Saturday, January 30, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, January 17, 2027 04:45 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Northern Districts Squad

PlayersBell Xavier, Brown Josh, Brown Joshua, Carter Joe, Clarke Katene, Clarke Kristian, Cooper HR, Fisher Matthew, Gibson Zak, Hampton Brett, Johnston Scott Sangster, Kuggeleijn Scott, Lellman Fergus, Pomare Ben, Popli Bharat, Pringle Tim, Raval Jeet, Robbie O'Donnell, Santner Mitchell, Sclanders Michael, Seifert Tim, Wagner Neil, White Ollie, Williamson Kane
Benchno information yet

Wellington Firebirds Squad

PlayersAbbas Muhammad, Blundell Tom, Bracewell Michael, Dudding Liam Raymond, Greenwood Nick, Hartshorn James William, Jackson Oscar, Kelly Nicholas Frederick, McLachlan Callum, Milne Adam, Morgan Sam, Mycock Sam, Paranjpe Amogh, Ravindra Rachin, Robinson Tim, Sears Ben, Severin Gareth, Smith Nathan, Snedden Michael Warwick, Tashkoff Jesse, van Beek Logan, Younghusband Peter Francis, Zeb Yahya
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumSeddon Park
CityHamilton
Capacity10000
EndsMembers End
Hosts toCity End

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