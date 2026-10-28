Match details Karnataka vs Bengal T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 14.11.2026

T20

KAR
KAR
BEN
BEN

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Saturday, November 14, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, November 14, 2026 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
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Karnataka Squad

PlayersAgarwal Mayank, Ajit Karthik Codanda, Bhandage Manoj, Bhatia Pranav, Bopana Rishi, Chethan LR, Dubey Praveen, Gowtham Krishnappa, Hegde Shubhang, Jose Nikin, Kaverappa Vidwath, Koushik V, Krishna Prasidh, L Manvanth Kumar, Manohar Abhinav, Padikkal Devdutt, Pandey Manish, Rahul KL, Reddy Monish Mallikarjuna, Samarth Ravikumar, Sankaran Smaran Ravichandran, Shetty Abhilash, Shrijith KL, Sisodia Luvnith, Suchith Jagadeesha, Venkatesh M, Vyshak Vijaykumar
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Bengal Squad

PlayersAhmed Shahbaz, Bal Suvankar, Barman Prayas Ray, Boken Ompal, Chaudhary Saksham, Chowdhury Ritwik Roy, Das Sandipan, Deep Akash, Easwaran Abhimanyu, Gandhi Shakir Habib, Gharami Sudip Kumar, Halder Debopratim, Kaif MD, Khaira Ranjot Singh, Kumar Mukesh, Kumar Ravi, Lal Karan, Maity Kaushik, Pan Agniv, Paul Ankur, Porel Abhishek, Porel Ishan, Pramanik Pradipta, Purohit Aditya, Sarkar Subham, Tiwari Anurag Shubhash
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