Squads Surrey vs Durham T20 T20 Blast, Women 27.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Smith Bryony
all rounder
Armitage Hollie
all rounder
Chathli Kira Meghan
batsman
Villiers Mady
bowler
Davidson-Richards Alice
all rounder
Windsor Emily
batsman
Spence Jemima
batsman
Heath Bess
wicket keeper
Scholfield Paige
all rounder
Graham Heather
all rounder
Harris Laura
batsman
Rodgers Mia
wicket keeper
Monaghan Alice
all rounder
Thompson Grace
no information yet
Moore Kalea
bowler
Turner Sophia
bowler
Macdonald-Gay Ryana
all rounder
Johnson Trudy
all rounder
Gregory Danielle
bowler
Filer Lauren
bowler
Miles Bethan
bowler
Levick Katie
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Burke Emily
all rounder
Bates Suzie
all rounder
Chatterji Priyanaz
all rounder
Dobson Leah
batsman
Coleman Tilly
no information yet
Fraser Katherine
bowler
Jones Emma
no information yet
Glen Abigail
batsman
Stonehouse Alexa
all rounder
Marlow Emma
all rounder
Wyatt Danielle
batsman
Robson Harriet
no information yet