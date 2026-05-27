Squads Surrey vs Durham T20 T20 Blast, Women 27.05.2026

T20

SUR
SUR

103

DUR
DUR

102

Playing

SUR
SUR
DUR
DUR
First TeamSecond Team
Smith Bryony

all rounder

Armitage Hollie

all rounder

Heath Bess

wicket keeper

Scholfield Paige

all rounder

Graham Heather

all rounder

Rodgers Mia

wicket keeper

Monaghan Alice

all rounder

Thompson Grace

no information yet

Johnson Trudy

all rounder

Bench

SUR
SUR
DUR
DUR
First TeamSecond Team
Burke Emily

all rounder

Bates Suzie

all rounder

Coleman Tilly

no information yet

Jones Emma

no information yet

Stonehouse Alexa

all rounder

Marlow Emma

all rounder

Robson Harriet

no information yet