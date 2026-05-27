Match details Surrey vs Durham T20 T20 Blast, Women 27.05.2026

T20

SUR
SUR

103

DUR
DUR

102

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:Surrey won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Wednesday, May 27, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Surrey Squad

PlayersSmith Bryony, Chathli Kira Meghan, Davidson-Richards Alice, Spence Jemima, Scholfield Paige, Harris Laura, Monaghan Alice, Moore Kalea, Macdonald-Gay Ryana, Gregory Danielle, Miles Bethan
BenchBurke Emily, Chatterji Priyanaz, Coleman Tilly, Jones Emma, Stonehouse Alexa, Wyatt Danielle

Durham Squad

PlayersArmitage Hollie, Villiers Mady, Windsor Emily, Heath Bess, Graham Heather, Rodgers Mia, Thompson Grace, Turner Sophia, Johnson Trudy, Filer Lauren, Levick Katie
BenchBates Suzie, Dobson Leah, Fraser Katherine, Glen Abigail, Marlow Emma, Robson Harriet, Rook Freya, Scott Lizzie, Trotter Laura, Turner Phoebe, Whiting Emily, Wilson Tahlia

Venue Guide

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